News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) is Harspring Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harspring Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,500 shares during the quarter. News makes up approximately 5.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of News worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in News by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of News by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,183 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Down 1.0 %

NWSA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 1,204,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,056. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

