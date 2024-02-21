NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -342.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXRT

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.