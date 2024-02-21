Nikola (NKLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola Price Performance

Nikola stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.97. Nikola has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Get Nikola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.