NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NI opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 95.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

