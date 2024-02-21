NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get NiSource alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.14%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NiSource by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.