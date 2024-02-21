Niza Global (NIZA) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Niza Global (NIZA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Niza Global has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $517,753.94 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 4,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01549414 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $846,434.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

