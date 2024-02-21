Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 865 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,136 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

