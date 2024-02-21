Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $22,016,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $20,302,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.