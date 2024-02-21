Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $220.10 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

