Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 316.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

