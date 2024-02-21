Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 32.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 73.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

