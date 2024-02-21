Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,392,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 56,753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 93,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on THG. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE THG opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $142.90.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

