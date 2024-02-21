Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 76.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after buying an additional 1,561,277 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,818,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 725,733 shares during the period.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

