Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,442,000 after buying an additional 116,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,706,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,236,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of EW opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,889 shares of company stock worth $13,685,420. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

