Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 338 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Shockwave Medical worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $259.18 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $694,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,096 shares of company stock worth $12,056,575 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

