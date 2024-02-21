Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 8,442 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.37% of Liberty Latin America worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 328,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 77,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 34.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

