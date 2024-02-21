Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 198,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

