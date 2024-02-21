Northland Capmk Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $22.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

