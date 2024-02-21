Northland Securities Downgrades Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to Market Perform

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

PANW stock opened at $366.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.60. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 208.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

