Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.'s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. 106,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,707. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Company Profile



Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

