Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Increased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 973.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,297,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 282,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 154,587 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.43. 3,179,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,237. The company has a market cap of $540.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

