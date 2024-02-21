NU (NU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NU opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NU has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 15.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NU. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

