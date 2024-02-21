Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $183.99 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.18.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 71.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.