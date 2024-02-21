NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.84

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 235140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 121.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

