Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,619,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Nuvalent worth $350,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUVL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Nuvalent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $566,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,843,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,115,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,143,978 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NUVL opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.