NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 17,472 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

