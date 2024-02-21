Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 202,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,070. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

