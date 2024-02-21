Obsidian Energy (OBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE OBE opened at C$9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie purchased 11,400 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.38 per share, with a total value of C$106,902.36. Insiders have bought a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $121,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

