Ocugen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGNGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 284% compared to the typical daily volume of 793 call options.

Ocugen Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 14,079,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.25. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ocugen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCGN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 11,550.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 123.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.