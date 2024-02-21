Ocugen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 284% compared to the typical daily volume of 793 call options.

Ocugen Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 14,079,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.25. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ocugen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 11,550.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 123.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

