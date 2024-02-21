OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.060-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06-$2.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OGE opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in OGE Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 29,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,121,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after buying an additional 436,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

