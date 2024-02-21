OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.180 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.