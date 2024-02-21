OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Achieves $93.89 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. OMG Network has a market cap of $93.89 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001312 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00071957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001929 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

