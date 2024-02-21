Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 229.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $584.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $586.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $610.35.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

