Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.16. 47,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

