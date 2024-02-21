Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 224,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.49. 124,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $130.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

