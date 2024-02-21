Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 14,672 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of PII stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 68,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,719. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

