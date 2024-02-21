Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.47 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 0.7 %

DoorDash stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.28. The stock had a trading volume of 840,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,416. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at $40,459,029.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.