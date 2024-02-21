Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.67 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 186.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. 352,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,827. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

