Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,641. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

