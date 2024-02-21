Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 102.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $116,520,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $950.87. The stock had a trading volume of 59,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,276. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $973.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $915.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $852.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

