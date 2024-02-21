Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DECK traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $863.16. 62,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

