Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. 69,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,926. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

