Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,326,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.3 %

CXT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

