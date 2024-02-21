Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AGCO traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

