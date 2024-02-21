Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,104 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AES were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AES by 30.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 235,525 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,728,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 269,588 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 18,505.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,516 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 16.7% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $2,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 653,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -78.41%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

