Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AME traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.87. 201,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,606. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $175.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

