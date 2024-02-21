Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 10,056 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

