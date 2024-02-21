Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 54,211 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,211 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 420,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,623,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 324,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 1,087,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

