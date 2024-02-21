Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $2.62 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 296,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,827. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

