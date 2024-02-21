OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Releases Earnings Results

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. OPENLANE updated its FY24 guidance to $0.77-$0.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.870 EPS.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 169,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 142,198 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in OPENLANE by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 88,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.